Court Restrains EFCC From Arresting Kwankwaso, Buba Galadima, Five NNPP Leaders

A Kano High Court, under Justice Yusuf Ubale Mohammed, has issued an interim order preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting or inviting the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and several of his associates.

The court’s decision also applies to Buba Galadima, a prominent pro-Kwankwaso chieftain, and five other loyal party leaders.

The court action restrains the EFCC, along with its agents or any representatives acting on its behalf, from engaging in activities such as arresting, detaining, harassing, or intimidating the mentioned party leaders or infringing on their fundamental human rights.

This order remains effective until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

This legal move comes in the wake of a reported investigation by the EFCC into the handling of ₦2.5 billion in election campaign funds by the NNPP’s National Working Committee led by Kwankwaso.

The court granted the interim order following an ex-parte motion filed on June 5th, 2024 by the applicants’ counsels, Robert Hon Esq. and Y. Y Dan Suleiman Esq.

The suit’s listed applicants include the NNPP, Ajuji Ahmed, Dipo Olayoku, Ahmed Balewa, Clement Anele, Folashade Aliu, Buba Galadima, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Justice Mohammed has directed that all processes involved in the suit, including the interim order and the motion on notice, be served on the respondent before the next hearing.

The case is set for further proceedings on June 24th, where the motion on notice will be addressed.

This legal development occurs shortly after the National Secretary of a faction within the NNPP, Oginni Olaposi, confirmed his participation in the EFCC’s inquiry by providing a statement and clarifications on the party’s internal financial management.