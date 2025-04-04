NNPP Leadership Crisis Continues As Kwankwaso’s Camp Loses Suit

The leadership dispute within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) plunged deeper on Thursday when a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory dismissed a lawsuit filed by a faction loyal to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The legal action, filed by Dr. Ahmed Ajuji and 20 others, sought to challenge the legitimacy of the party’s current leadership under Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the party’s founder, and Dr. Agbo Major, the National Chairman.

The plaintiffs aimed to invalidate the authority of the NNPP’s Board of Trustees and its executive leadership, which included figures like National Secretary Oginni Olaposi, Deputy National Chairman Chief Felix Chukwurah, and legal practitioner Tony Obioha. They argued that these officials had been expelled from the party and sought to prevent them from convening meetings, conducting congresses, or presiding over the party’s National Convention.

However, Justice M.A. Hassan ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case, reaffirming the legal principle that courts do not adjudicate internal party disputes unless they involve the nomination of candidates for elections.

“The position of the law, as upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, is clear: courts do not adjudicate on matters that fall within the internal affairs of a political party, except in cases relating to the nomination of candidates for elections,” Justice Hassan stated.

With this ruling, the court dismissed all claims by the plaintiffs, effectively confirming that Dr. Agbo Major’s leadership of the NNPP remains legitimate.

Reinforcement of Earlier Ruling

The decision further strengthens a previous ruling by the Abia State High Court (Suit No.: HUZ/11/2024) on November 1, 2024, which reinstated the NNPP’s Board of Trustees under Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and upheld the legitimacy of the party’s congresses and National Convention, leading to the election of the current leadership.

In a statement to journalists in Abuja, Segun Fiki, counsel for the defendants, praised the ruling, calling the lawsuit an attempt to undermine the legitimate leadership of the party.

“The court has spoken clearly—this matter is non-justiciable. The legitimate leadership of the NNPP has been affirmed, and we now expect the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to formally recognize and cooperate with the party’s duly elected officials,” Fiki said.

On the other hand, the Kwankwaso faction expressed frustration over the ruling. Ladipo Johnson, the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, criticized Dr. Major and Dr. Aniebonam for allegedly misleading the public.

In an interview with The PUNCH, Johnson stated that the lawsuit was not directly aimed at Major or Aniebonam but rather at individuals allegedly using the party’s name inappropriately.

“The judge, wrongfully, I believe, said that this is an internal affair of the party. But does a lack of jurisdiction mean the same thing as affirming Major? They are just trying to spin it,” Johnson remarked, suggesting that a statement would soon be released to clarify the faction’s position on the matter.