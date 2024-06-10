Benin Republic Vs Super Eagles: Finidi Benches Boniface Again [Full Starting Lineup]

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George has announced his starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Benin Republic without Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface.

Finidi George who led the Super Eagles to draw 1-1 with South Africa on Friday, June 7, benched Bayer Leverkusen’s 2023-2024 highest goalscorer Boniface for the second time in a row despite being criticized by Nigerians for benching the 23-year-old striker against Bafana Bafana.

Meanwhile, Coach Finidi George has brought in Club Brugge KV midfielder, Raphael Onyedika into the starting lineup. He started the game against South Africa from the bench on Friday.

Samuel Chukwueze who was a second-half substitute against South Africa has joined the attack which will be led by OGC Nice striker, Terem Moffi and supported by Ademola Lookman.

The Super Eagles’ defence will be mounted by Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Benjamin Tanimu and Calvin Bassey.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who scored the equaliser for the Super Eagles on Friday has been benched for today’s game. Onyeka and the team’s captain Wilfred Ndidi, alongside Alex Iwobi, will mount the midfield.

Below is the Super Eagles starting lineup against the Benin Republic:

Goalkeeper:

Stanley Nwabali

Defenders:

Calvin Bassey

Semi Ajayi

Benjamin Taminu

Bright Osayi

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi

Raphael Onyedika

Alex Iwobi

Attackers:

Ademola Lookman

Terem Moffi

Samuel Chukwueze