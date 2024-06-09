JUNE 12: FG Presents Programme Outline For 25th Democracy Day Celebration

The federal government has unveiled a lineup of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Democracy Day, marking twenty-five years of continuous democratic governance in Nigeria.

The announcement was made in a notice issued by Abdulhakeem Adeoye, acting on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The notice outlines that the celebration will start on Tuesday, June 11, with a symposium held at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja, commencing at 9:00 am.

Following the symposium, a youth conference is scheduled to take place at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, starting at 6:00 pm.

The agenda for Wednesday, June 12, includes a grand parade at Eagle Square, Abuja, at 8:00 AM, followed by a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 6:00 PM.

Furthermore, the notice assured to provide additional updates as the celebration comes closer.