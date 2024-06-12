Declare Abiola Democratically Elected President – MKO’s Kinsmen Beg Tinubu

The kinsmen of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola from Gbagura in Abeokuta, Ogun State, have called on President Bola Tinubu to declare the late politician a democratically elected president.

The kinsmen from the Tobade Progressive Club of Gbagura made the appeal on Wednesday

Speaking via a statement signed by its president, Shamwill Keshinro, the kinsmen stressed that the MKO Abiola and hundreds of Nigerians have sacrificed greatly for the return of democracy in 1999.

According to the statement: “Tobade Progressive Club of Gbagura, which is populated with kinsmen and kinswomen of Chief MKO Abiola in Gbagura, Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, is therefore asking the Federal Government to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity to begin the political and legal process of declaring Chief MKO Abiola, a democratically-elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Buhari administration had conferred posthumously on MKO Abiola the highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Keshinro, however, stressed that the move by former President Muhammadu Buhari suggested a political journey to pronounce and swear in posthumously, Abiola, as the democratically-elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, they commended the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on the renovation of MKO Abiola’s family house at Oja Agbo, Oke-Iddo, Gbagura, Abeokuta.