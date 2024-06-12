Leaders And Followers Must Come Together To Build Nigeria – Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli

Chairman, Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli has called on Nigerians to make sacrifices to move the nation forward.

Alli declared that both leaders and followers must come together to make the country great.

Speaking via a statement issued to mark Democracy Day, Alli, who represents Oyo South Senatorial District, said Nigeria would overcome obstacles when everyone contribute their own quota to the development of the country.

The lawmaker explained that President Bola Tinubu was committed to addressing the nation’s challenges.

Speaking further, he asserted that the late Chief Moshood Abiola, the winner of the June 12th 1993 presidential election sacrificed a lot at the detriment of his own personal comfort.

According to him, “Today we stand at a crucial juncture in our nation’s history, filled with hope and the promise of a brighter future. late

“I urge every Nigerian to remain hopeful and steadfast in our collective journey towards a greater nation under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“Abiola’s legacy is one of courage and resilience. He stood firm in his demand for his June 12 mandate, even at the cost of his own life.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria that fulfills the aspirations of all its citizens. A nation marked by peace, progress, and prosperity.”