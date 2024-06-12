June 12: Laws Should Be Enacted To Prevent Intervention Of Military In Nigerian Politics – Abiola’s Widow

Tinu Abiola, the widow of the late Chief MKO Abiola, has urged the National Assembly to enact a law that will stop the military intervention in Nigerian politics.

Abiola made the request while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja in commemoration of 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

She, however, commended the military hierarchy for subjecting itself to democratic rule over the years.

Praising her late husband, the widow stated that one of Abiola’s major achievements was that he opened the door to democratic rule.

Abiola’s wife called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu, who contributed immensely to the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

She said, “We have to thank God that democracy has come to stay; without the June 12 event, probably, military rule will still have remained in Nigeria.

“So, one of the major achievements of MKO Abiola, winning that election, even though he was not allowed to rule, was that he opened door; he opened the eyes of every Nigerian to democratic rule, and democracy has come to stay.

“Now, as we move on, what I will advise Nigerians to do is to please cooperate with the present government of Tinubu, who himself, fought for June 12.

“He was a staunch member of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and he did his best for the actualisation of June 12, unfortunately, all their best was not enough at that time; because some things are predestined by God.

“So, my happiness today is to see one of those fighters of that time becoming the president of Nigeria; it is so great.”

She implored Nigerians to be patriotic and imbibe the culture of making Nigeria great.

According to her, there is a need for Nigerians to love Nigeria at heart and do the right things at all times that will promote the image of Nigeria anywhere in the world.

She said that the National Assembly had a crucial role to play in preserving Nigeria’s democracy.

“Part of what I want the National Assembly to do is to enact the necessary law; especially a law that will prohibit coup d’état in Nigeria; it is very important.

“We have had an unbroken democracy for 25 years but I think the National Assembly has not done enough; it should enact law that will prohibit military intervention in Nigerian politics.

“Look at what happened in Burkina Faso, it happened in Niger; it happened in Guinea-Bisau; so, both houses of should come together and enact law that will prohibit military intervene in Nigeria,” she added.