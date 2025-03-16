MKO, Kudirat Abiola: ‘Everyone Who Killed Them Will Burn In Hell Forever’ – Jamiu Abiola

The son of the late Chief Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Jamiu Abiola, has dismissed calls for an investigation into the role of former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, in the events leading to his father’s demise.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Jamiu maintained that probing Babangida or any other figure linked to the annulment of the election is no longer necessary, as many key actors in the June 12 saga have passed away.

“There is no need for prosecution or probe. So many years have passed, and most of the good and bad actors in the June 12 tragedy are no longer alive,” he stated.

According to Jamiu, the ideal time for such a probe would have been during the second term of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, when Nigeria’s democracy was more stable, and several individuals involved were still alive to provide firsthand accounts of the events.

For those who still seek a deeper understanding of what transpired, he recommended his book, ‘The President Who Never Ruled’, which provides insights into the annulment and the political machinations that followed.

“The book will let you know exactly what happened during the annulment and why it happened,” he said, cautioning readers to approach history with a quest for truth rather than revenge.

Jamiu stressed that the best way to honour the memory of his late father and mother, Kudirat Abiola, is not through political probes but through a national commitment to unity and patriotism.

“The best way to compensate our family is for Nigerians to embrace the attitude they adopted on June 12, 1993. That means rejecting tribalism and religious divisions when electing leaders and seeing themselves as one, regardless of state or ethnicity,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to transform the country from a divided society into a truly united nation, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s call for national cohesion.

“By doing this, Nigerians will heed President Tinubu’s call to shun ethnicity and transform Nigeria from a country to a nation,” Jamiu emphasized.

While he acknowledged that any posthumous honours given to his parents would be appreciated, Jamiu believes that their ultimate reward lies in the afterlife.

“Any worldly honour given to them is definitely welcome, but believe it or not, it will be only a drop in the ocean compared to what they are enjoying right now,” he said.

Jamiu, however, maintained that those responsible for cheating and killing his parents will eventually face divine justice.

“Every single one of those who cheated and killed them will burn in hell forever and ever by the special grace of God,” he concluded.