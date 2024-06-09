Edo Govt Dares Oba Of Benin, Promises To Ban Okhaighele

The Edo State Government has reiterated its decision to ban Okhaighele (youth leaders) in the Edo South Senatorial District.

The government claimed that Okhaighele and cultist were responsible for the most severe threat to the security and stability of the state.

Naija News recalls that the Palace of the Oba of Benin had on Friday, June 7, 2024, rejected the decision to ban the youth leaders

However, speaking via a statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, the government announced that it would not not go back on its word to ban the youths.

Nehikhare said the state government reaffirmed its decision to ban the activities of Okhaigheles and cultists in Edo South communities due to the alarming rise in cult-related activities and resulting homicides in the region.

He stated that the decision was made in the interest of public safety and to curb the growing violence that has plagued the communities.

He said, “Chief Osaro Idah, Obazalu of Benin’s contradictory statement does not change the gravity of the situation at hand, and we stand by our decision to enforce this ban on Okhaigheles to protect the lives of our people.

“The state government notes that statements like the one made by Chief Idah embolden these criminals to take up arms against ordinary citizens, the military, police, and other constitutional security agencies.

“For example, on Friday, June 7, 2024, some so-called youths opened fire on three members of the Nigerian Army attached to Okomu Oil Palm Plc. in Ovia South West Local Government Area, injuring them and throwing the community into pandemonium.

“In the coming weeks, the government will proceed with a full-scale operation to disarm these criminal elements and neutralize their threat against public peace.

“We reiterate that the activities of cultists, Okhaigheles, and their sponsors remain banned in the state, and we will spare no effort to ensure that those who flout the ban are made to face the full weight of the law.”