Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo Name Their Preferred 2024 Ballon d’Or Winner

Brazilian stars, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo believe no player in the world deserves the 2024 Ballon d’Or as much as their countryman, Vinicius Junior, does.

Vinicius Junior has been very consistent in terms of his overall performance for Real Madrid in the 2023-2024 season as he helped the Spanish giants win La Liga and the Champions League.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger recorded 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions for the Spanish giants in the just-confirmed season.

Apart from these stats, the Brazil international displayed amicable dribbling skills, incredible ball control, passion, passing accuracy, and general involvement in his team’s build-up play which made him an essential part of Real Madrid in the season under review.

Rodrygo who plays with Vinicius at both club and international levels told Globoesporte that he supports his countryman to win it.

“We know that Vini is the main candidate to win it [Ballon d’Or] and I support this decision because he is my teammate”, he said.

The Brazilian winger added that he also dreams of winning the prestigious football award in the future just like every other footballer.

“It [Ballon d’Or] is not something that’s my priority, but it’s something every player dreams of”, he said.

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli who is a national teammate of Vinicius, told ESPN Brazil that his countryman deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

He said: “It is a great pride to be playing with him, experiencing everyday life, seeing the special and deserving boy he is.

“We are very happy to see a Brazilian shining. In my opinion, he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.”