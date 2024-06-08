Fubara: ‘The State Is Tired Of Wike’ – Amaechi Declares Position On Rivers Political Crisis

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has commented on the lingering political crisis in the state involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Amaechi, who spoke during his recent visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Hon. Okorinama, West, in Port Harcourt, expressed his decision not to endorse either Governor Fubara or the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike, in the ongoing political scenario in Rivers.

Amaechi highlighted Governor Fubara’s popularity as a response to the negative sentiment towards Minister Wike.

According to him, the Rivers State people are tired of Wike, hence Fubara’s popularity.

He also touched upon the changing political landscape in the state, noting that some of his former supporters were now aligning with different factions based on personal motives.

Additionally, Amaechi urged young supporters to actively participate in shaping the state’s governance.

He said, “I can’t stand and join either Sim or Wike. I will not join Sim, I will not join Wike.

“But don’t forget, they are not big without you people, I hope you know that.

“What Sim thinks is popularity today is because he is anti-Wike. That’s his popularity, not that Sim is the best man on earth. It’s because he is anti-Wike and because the state is tired of Wike.”