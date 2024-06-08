DStv, GOtv: MultiChoice To Appeal Tribunal Ruling

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced its intention to appeal the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that the tribunal had fined the pay-TV company N150 million for challenging its jurisdiction in a price regulation matter.

The ruling also mandated MultiChoice Nigeria to provide its Nigerian customers with a one-month free subscription to its DStv and GOtv packages.

In a statement, MultiChoice Nigeria expressed its disagreement with the ruling, stating that it will file an appeal against the decision.

The company expressed belief that the tribunal’s ruling was unjust and is seeking to have it overturned.

The statement partly reads, “MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter.

“We disagree with the ruling, and will therefore file an appeal against the said ruling.

“As the matter is currently sub-judice, we are restrained from making further comments.”

This development comes after an Abuja-based lawyer, Festus Onifade, brought a suit before the tribunal, alleging that MultiChoice Nigeria’s price increase was unfair to consumers.

The tribunal had earlier restrained the company from implementing the price increase pending the determination of the suit.

With the appeal, MultiChoice Nigeria hopes to have the ruling overturned and the fine waived.