FCCPC Halts DStv, GOtv Subscription Price Increase

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, to withhold subscription price increase until after investigation.

Naija News reported that FCCPC on Tuesday summoned MultiChoice to explain the rationale behind the increase in subscription price for DStv and GOtv.

The Commission stated that MultiChoice unilateral price hikes showed potential market dominance abuse and anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV industry.

In a statement on Thursday, the FCCPC said the decision to halt the increase in subscription price was to protect customers while the investigation goes on.

It read in part: “Nigeria to maintain its current subscription prices until the ongoing investigation into its proposed price hike is concluded.

“This directive follows MultiChoice Nigeria’s request for an extension regarding its scheduled appearance before the Commission.

“While the FCCPC has granted the request, the company is now required to attend the rescheduled investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, along with all relevant officers and a comprehensive response.

“Pursuant to this, MultiChoice is expressly instructed to maintain the existing price structure as of February 27, 2025, pending the Commission’s review and final determination on the matter.

“Maintaining the status quo on pricing is essential to prevent any potential consumer harm during this period.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”