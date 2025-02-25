FCCPC Summons Multichoice Nigeria Over DSTV, GOTV Subscription Price Increase

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria over the planned increase in its cable TV subscription prices.

The FCCPC summon is to provide clarification regarding its planned increase in subscription prices, which is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2025.

Multichoice is billed to attend an investigative hearing at the FCCPC headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The commission, in a statement on Tuesday by its Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said the FCCPC is deeply concerned that Nigerian consumers continue to face frequent price increases.

It noted that the planned price increase raises concerns about recurrent unilateral price hikes, potential market dominance abuse, and perceived anti-competitive practices in the pay-tv industry.

Ijagwu said the summon is in exercise of the FCCPC powers under sections 32 and 33 of its establishing laws.

The statement added that should Multichoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations for its actions, or be found to be in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC would impose regulatory penalties, sanctions or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers.

Naija News earlier reported the plan of Multichoice to implement a 21% increase in the subscription fee for its DStv Compact package, raising the price from ₦15,700 to ₦19,000, effective March 1, 2025.

This marks the second price adjustment in less than a year, following a similar hike in May 2024, which the company attributed to inflation and rising operational costs.