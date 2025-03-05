‘Blatant Disregard’: FCCPC Sues DStv, GOtv For Increasing Subscription Price

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sued Multichoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, for disregarding its order against increasing subscription prices.

Naija News reported that MultiChoice, contrary to FCCPC’s order to halt increasing subscription price for its packages until the end of investigation, on Saturday announced a price increase.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, were sued for violating regulatory directives, obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed violations of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

“MultiChoice Nigeria had been expressly directed by the FCCPC on February 27, 2025 to maintain its current pricing structure for DStv and GOtv pending the conclusion of an examination of its proposed price hike.

“However, despite this directive, the company proceeded with its price increase on March 1, 2025, in clear defiance of the Commission’s directive,” he said.

He explained that MultiChoice’s actions were a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded under the law.

“By disregarding the FCCPC’s directive and implementing the price hike before appearing before the Commission’s investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, MultiChoice has not only flouted regulatory processes but also demonstrated a pattern of conduct that undermines consumer rights and fair competition,” he stated.

Ijagwu added that FCCPC was committed to protecting Nigerian consumers from exploitative business practices and ensuring that dominant players in any sector adhere to fair market principles and legal compliance.