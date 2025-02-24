DStv, GOtv Subscription Rates Set To Increase Amid Economic Hardship (See Possible New Price)

MultiChoice is reportedly set to increase the monthly subscription rates for its DStv and GOtv packages, with the popular Compact bouquet rising from ₦15,700 to ₦19,000, industry sources have confirmed.

This development comes almost a year after the company’s last price review and follows the continuous depreciation of the naira, rising inflation, and increased energy costs.

Price Adjustments Across Bouquets

Subscribers to DStv Compact, Access, and Family bouquets, which make up a significant portion of MultiChoice’s user base, will all be affected by the adjustments.

DStv Compact: ₦15,700 → ₦19,000

DStv Family: ₦9,300 → ₦11,000

DStv Access: ₦5,100 → ₦6,000

DStv Premium & Compact+: Also set for increases (exact figures yet to be confirmed).

For GOtv users, the Value and Plus packages will also see changes:

GOtv Value: ₦3,600 → ₦3,900

GOtv Plus: ₦4,850 → ₦5,800

Economic Realities Forcing Price Hikes

A source within the industry who spoke with TheCable attributed the price adjustments to the ongoing economic reforms by the Federal Government, including fuel subsidy removal, Naira floatation and electricity tariff increase.

“Since 2023, when the Federal Government began its economic reforms, prices of goods and services have almost quadrupled. Inflation is currently at 34.80% (as of December 2024), and businesses have been forced to adjust prices, some as many as three times last year,” an industry insider stated.

Several companies operating in Nigeria, including those in the telecommunications, transportation, and consumer goods sectors, have struggled with foreign exchange instability, leading to huge financial losses.