DStv, GOtv Dare Govt, Increase Subscription Price Despite FCCPC’s Halt Order

The parent company of DStv and GOtv, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced subscription price increase for its packages, effective from last Saturday.

MultiChoice said while its decision would affect customers, it was based on the high cost of business operations in the country.

In an official statement by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John Ugbe, MultiChoice reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality service to customers.

“On Saturday March 1, 2025, we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you – our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service. We thank you for your continued patronage and support.

“So, from Saturday, 1 March 2025, the price adjustment will take effect as follows: Compact+: ₦30,000; Compact: ₦19,000; Confam: ₦11,000; Yanga: ₦6,000; Padi: ₦4,400; HDPVR Access Service: ₦6,000; Access Fees: ₦6,000; XtraView: ₦6,000; Supa+: ₦16,800; Supa: ₦11,400; Max: ₦8,500; Jolli: ₦5,800; Jinja: ₦3,900; Smallie: ₦1,900.”

Naija News reported that the federal government through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), last Thursday, restrained MultiChoice from increasing subscription price until it concludes investigation on the rationale behind the planned increase.

According to FCCPC, MultiChoice was supposed to appear before its investigation committee, but the company sought an extension of time to get prepared for the investigation.

To accommodate MultiChoice’s appeal, FCCPC postponed the meeting to March 6th. MultiChoice, however, has increased subscription price contrary to a FCCPC’s order.

As of the time of filling this report, FCCPC has yet to react to the company’s announcement.