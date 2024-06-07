Why It Is Risky To Argue With Americans – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has made some observations about Americans.

Naija News reports that in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday night, the ‘Zazu’ crooner, who is currently in the United States, claimed that Americans use guns like mobile phones.

According to the singer, it is risky to argue with Americans; nevertheless, his fans should be less worried about his safety.

He said, “People are using guns like phones here in America. It’s risky to argue with people out here. But don’t worry, my fans, I am safe.”

Meanwhile, Portable has revealed that he was pushed to fight with his senior colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the singer stated this during an Instagram Live session on Thursday after Davido offered to take him out.

According to Portable, he refused to fight with Davido because the DMW boss had helped him in the past.

The singer emphasised that he is loyal to his helper, adding that Davido is a source of blessing for him.