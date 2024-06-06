‘They Pushed Me To Fight With Davido But I Didn’t Listen’ – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed that he was pushed to fight with his senior colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu’ crooner, who is currently in the United States, stated this during an Instagram Live session on Thursday after Davido offered to take him out.

According to Portable, he refused to fight with Davido because the DMW boss had helped him in the past.

The singer emphasised that he is loyal to his helper, adding that Davido is a source of blessing for him.

He said, “Don’t fight your helper. They pushed me to fight with Davido but I didn’t listen to them because I’m loyal to my helper. Once I see Davido I’m blessed.”

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has said he has no issues with Nigerian Afrobeats superstars, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Naija News understands that Sarkodie sparked some controversy in his latest song, ‘Brag,’ by claiming he was in the music industry before Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The development led to friction between Dremo, former Davido’s signee, and Lyrical Joe, Sarkodie’s signee, both of whom have been releasing new diss tracks daily.

Speaking about the situation during an interview with RODE, Sarkodie explained that his reference to Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy in his song was just to point out his longevity in the music industry.

He added that if he wanted to throw jabs, his target would have been rappers, not singers.