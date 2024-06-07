‘We Are Yet To Get A Figure From FG’ – Labour Gives Update On Minimum Wage Negotiations

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has declared that the labour union is yet to get any specific figure from the federal government as the proposed new national minimum wage.

Ajaero made this known on Thursday while speaking to journalists at the venue of the tripartite committee meeting in Abuja.

He told journalists that “The committee is still working now, so when they finish, Nigerians will get the report.”

Asked specifically whether they have been given the figure, he said, “Not yet.”

On the exact figure expected, Ajaero said, “They didn’t present it to the committee; they are presenting it to the committee of the house.”

He, however expressed optimism that the discussions can be wrapped up today, Friday.

“They have entered now, you can see them. They will come out later to present it to the general house for deliberation.

“We are all praying that everything shall be okay by tomorrow (Friday). That’s a wish for all of us. Information on N105,000 is not before us, either officially or unofficially. We are still at our position before now, having not presented it to us.

“Until it is made public, we can’t say the government has a position,” Ajaero said.

Also, the Minister of State for Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha told newsmen at the venue of the meeting that “You will get update when we finalise the talks. You will hear us when we are done.”

Similarly, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who also serves as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has announced that the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage will finalize a new minimum wage figure by Friday (today).

This statement came after a prolonged five-hour meeting held on Thursday.

During a press briefing that followed the meeting, Governor Uzodimma dispelled ongoing rumours about an agreed figure of ₦105,000, stating clearly that no such agreement had been reached.

He emphasized the committee’s commitment to arriving at a conclusive figure in the next session, which is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.