Niger Residents Fleeing From Bandits Drown

Four residents of Niger State have reportedly drowned while trying to flee from bandits attack.

Naija News understands that the unfortunate incident occurred in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

Residents of the community usually take a canoe to an island in the area to hide from the attack of bandits who have made the local government a haven for carrying out their activities.

According to Punch, the victims, who had earlier fled to the island on Wednesday to hide, were returning home on Thursday when the boat capsized.

The bandits were said to have killed three persons during the Wednesday night attack, rustled cattle, and abducted scores in Bassa near Gurmana.

Bandits Kill Seven Policemen, Four Others During Attack On Zamfara Community

Meanwhile, eleven people, including seven mobile police officers and four civilians, have been killed in a terror attack in Zamfara Community.

Naija News learnt that armed bandits attacked the Magarya community in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to Daily Post, three cars, including one belonging to the district head of Magaryso, the brother of the former speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasir Magarya, were also destroyed.

Also, chairs in the parlour of the former speaker’s house were set ablaze.

A resident of the area, Ahmad Umar, who spoke to the aforementioned publication, said the Magarya Model Primary School was set ablaze, and many people sustained various degrees of injuries.

However, at the time of filing this report, the State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar, has yet to issue a statement on the incident.