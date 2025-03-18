Six Dead In Tragic Boat Accident In Niger State

A tragic boat incident which reportedly occurred in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has resulted in the deaths of six individuals, with one person still unaccounted for.

The development was confirmed in a publication shared on Tuesday via 𝕏 by popular security expert, Zagazola Makama.

As reported by Makama, the mishap took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. on March 16, 2025, when a canoe transporting 11 people from the rice farm in Chegama Village to Rwakwa Village overturned, causing all passengers to be thrown into the water.

Local divers and law enforcement quickly initiated a rescue effort, managing to save four individuals.

Sadly, six people, Zaliya Aliyu, Hajara Mohammed, Amina Yakotsu, Fatima Ahmed, Lare Idris, and Ahmed Mohammed, lost their lives in the incident.

“Their remains have been recovered and interred in accordance with Islamic traditions,” Makama noted.

Search efforts are still underway to locate the last missing passenger, a woman, as teams continue to scour the area for her.

Meanwhile, the Niger State command of the Nigeria Police Force has initiated a search for unknown gunmen who abducted two individuals from a home in the Bayanwaya Area of Kontagora.

According to Makama, the incident took place on March 17 at approximately 1:00 a.m. when armed intruders invaded the residence of Hamza Muhammad, taking his younger sister, Fatima Muhammad, and another individual, Aminu Maiguga.

The victims were transported to an undisclosed location.

After receiving the report around 12:30 p.m., police officers commenced a search-and-rescue operation, deploying tactical teams to pursue the kidnappers and ensure the victims’ safe return.