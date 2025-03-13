Gov Bago Orders Men To Stay Away From Vice-Chairmanship Positions In Upcoming Elections

The Governor of Niger State, Muhammed Bago has ordered that all vice-chairmanship positions in the 25 local government areas should be reserved for women in the forthcoming local government elections.

Speaking via a statement released by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, in Minna on Wednesday, the governor asserted that women have been marginalized for too long despite their significant contributions to society.

Bago, who has been a strong advocate for women’s inclusion in governance,e stressed the need to actively involve them in leadership roles.

Describing women as pivotal to national growth and development, Governor Bago highlighted women’s capacity to drive progress and transformation when given opportunities.

He said, “Empowering women at the local government level is not just about fairness—it is a strategic move for sustainable development across the state and the country at large.”

He further noted that this initiative goes beyond fulfilling quotas, saying: “This is about recognizing the strength, resilience, and intelligence of our women. When included in governance, they bring balance, innovation, and a unique perspective crucial for development,” he said.

He called on all stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State to support the initiative, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in the forthcoming local government elections.