NSCDC Arrests Five Suspected Vandals In Kano

The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State has apprehended five individuals for their involvement in vandalism and theft.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Commandant of the Corps in Kano State, Mohammad Lawal-Falala, disclosed that the suspects were caught by the Corps’ anti-vandalism unit during their midnight patrols.

The suspects, Adnan Umar (26) and Musa Shuayb (24) were caught red-handed vandalizing streetlight armoured cables on IBB Way, Fagge/Kofar Wambai new market, while also attempting to steal three rolls of copper wire.

In a separate incident, the corps arrested three individuals suspected of motorcycle theft, including the receiver of the stolen motorcycle.

The suspects are Saminu Magaji (19), Haruna Idris (22), and Ahmed Abubakar (38). Two other suspects are still at large, the NSCDC command revealed.

The Commandant stated that the suspects, who are from Gwammaja, Dala LGA, Kano State, specialize in breaking into homes and stealing motorcycles and personal belongings. The investigation is ongoing, and once completed, the suspects will be charged in court.

Naija News reports that the issue of vandalism has become a major concern across the country.

Recently, the Yobe State government took some spiritual measures against vandals destroying electricity towers, thereby cutting Borno and Yobe states from the national grid.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) repaired the 330 KVA towers, that crumbled last February, but vandals near Kasaisa village in Gujba LGA destroyed them again, cutting Borno and Yobe from the national grid.

To stop the situation from repeating itself, the Special Advisor to Governor Mai Mala Buni on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, on Wednesday, led a crowd of Muslim clerics in the recitation of the Holy Quran, prayers and slaughtering of bull for God to punish the insurgents crumbling the towers.

The spiritual decision followed Governor Buni’s warning that after repairing the towers, he would lead the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers against the criminals hell-bent on denying the two states electricity.

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) recently disclosed that the criminals crumbled the towers for the first time in December 2023 and for the second time in February 2024. Both were repaired by the Yobe State government in collaboration with TCN.