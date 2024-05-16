Yobe Govt Goes Spiritual, Slaughters Cow To Punish Vandals Destroying Electricity Tower

The Yobe State government has taken some spiritual measures against vandals destroying electricity towers, thereby cutting Borno and Yobe states from the national grid.

Naija News understands that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) repaired the 330 KVA towers which crumbled last February, but the vandals near Kasaisa village in Gujba LGA, destroyed it again, cutting Borno and Yobe from the national grid.

To stop the situation from repeating itself, the Special Advisor to Governor Mai Mala Buni on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, on Wednesday, led a crowd of Muslim clerics in the recitation of the Holy Quran, prayers and slaughtering of bull for God to punish the insurgents crumbling the towers.

The spiritual decision followed Governor Buni’s warning that after repairing the towers, he would lead the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers against the criminals hell-bent on denying the two states electricity.

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) recently disclosed that the criminals, for the first time, crumbled the towers in December 2023, and for the second time, in February 2024, both of which were repaired by the Yobe State government in collaboration with TCN.

Leading Muslim clerics and students of the Holy Quran participated at Wednesday’s recitation and prayers session, where cows were sacrificed for Allah to expose and punish the insurgents crumbling the electricity towers, Kyari said enough was enough.