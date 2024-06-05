NNPP Candidate For Ondo Governorship Election Withdraws From Race, Gives Reason

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate for the November 16 election in Ondo State, Israel Ayeni, has officially withdrawn from the race.

Ayeni, who emerged victorious with 100 votes over his sole opponent, Prof. Ibrahim Ajagunna, at the party’s primary on April 26, formally withdrew from the race in a letter released to journalists on Wednesday in Akure, stating that his withdrawal was in the party’s interest.

The letter read, “I, Ayeni, Oluwatosin Israel, a governorship candidate of NNPP for the November 16, 2024 election in Ondo State, hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest.

“My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, NNPP.”

The NNPP State Chairman, Peter Olagookun, who confirmed the candidate’s withdrawal, emphasized that Ayeni willingly withdrew his candidacy to support the emergence of a stronger party candidate.

Speaking to Newsmen, Olagookun disclosed that the party had planned a replacement governorship primary for Wednesday.

He highlighted that the change in the party’s candidacy would improve the party’s chances of winning in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

INEC Announces Extension Of Voter Registration For Edo, Ondo Governorship Elections

In response to appeals from various stakeholders, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decided to extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in Edo and Ondo states.

Naija News reports that the commission originally scheduled to conclude the exercise on Wednesday, June 5.

However, the exercise will now continue until Sunday, June 9, 2024.

This extension aims to provide an opportunity for more eligible individuals to register.