INEC Announces Extension Of Voter Registration For Edo, Ondo Governorship Elections

In response to appeals from various stakeholders, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decided to extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in Edo and Ondo states.

Naija News reports that the commission originally scheduled to conclude the exercise on Wednesday, June 5.

However, the exercise will now continue until Sunday, June 9, 2024.

This extension aims to provide an opportunity for more eligible individuals to register.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the decision was made during a meeting held in Abuja.

The statement also mentioned that the registration hours have been extended from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm daily.

Additionally, the number of registration centers has been expanded to include all 36 Local Government offices in the two states, in addition to the existing 397 wards and the state offices in Benin City and Akure.

As of Monday, June 3, 2024, the registration exercise has made significant progress, with a total of 120,458 new voters successfully registered.

The statement read, “Furthermore, the number of centres has been increased beyond the 397 wards and the two State offices in Benin City and Akure to include all the 36 Local Government offices of the Commission in the two states.

“More machines will also be deployed to areas identified to have peculiar needs such as difficult terrain or communal issues. Like the Ward registration centres, detailed information on the names and location addresses of the LGA offices have also been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for the guidance of registrants in the two states.

“Meanwhile, the exercise is progressing well in the two States. As of yesterday, Monday, 3rd June 2024, eight days after the commencement of the CVR, a cumulative total of 120,458 new voters have registered. Of this figure, 55,861 (46.4 per cent) are male, while 64,597 (53.6 per cent) are female.

“Majority of the registered voters (82,003 or 68.8 per cent) are youths (18 -34 years). In terms of occupation, 43,419 36.8%) are students, while 812 (0.67 per cent) are Persons with Disability (PWDs).

“The public should please note that these are preliminary figures. The final figures will be published on a state-by-state basis and for all categories of registrants at the end of the exercise and after data clean-up using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

“The Commission once again appeals to eligible voters to seize the opportunity of the extension to register, transfer or correct personal information on their PVCs as provided by law. No further extension will be granted by the Commission.”