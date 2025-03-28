‘Obasanjo, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai Should Persuade Atiku To Step Down For Kwankwaso’ – Olagookun

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ondo State, Peter Olagookun, has underscored the importance of unity among key opposition figures for the success of their planned coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He believes that only through a united front can the opposition effectively challenge the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the upcoming race.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Akure, Olagookun stated that for the opposition to present a strong challenge to the APC, unity among its major players is crucial.

He suggested that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar should consider stepping aside to allow Rabiu Kwankwaso to emerge as the consensus candidate for the opposition in 2027.

Olagookun’s comments come in the wake of the 2023 general elections, where Kwankwaso, Abubakar, and Peter Obi—the presidential candidates for the NNPP, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), respectively—were all defeated by Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Amid speculation about a potential alliance between the three opposition leaders, Olagookun stressed that, for the coalition to succeed, the opposition leaders must set aside their personal ambitions.

He urged Atiku to support Kwankwaso as the opposition’s presidential candidate for 2027.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and others advocating for an opposition coalition should persuade Atiku to step aside from the 2027 presidential race.

“He should support his colleague, Kwankwaso, and together they should select a strong candidate from the South as his running mate. I believe that with this arrangement, the ruling party will struggle to withstand the opposition,” Olagookun said.

While calling for unity, Olagookun also warned that without cooperation and compromise, the opposition coalition would not succeed and could disintegrate before the 2027 elections. He emphasized that Atiku’s selflessness in stepping aside would be recognized by history.

He said, “If Atiku steps aside, history will recognize his selflessness and national interest.

“Kwankwaso is a credible candidate who can lead the opposition to victory in 2027,” he said.

Olagookun also took time to praise Atiku for his role in attempting to unite opposition leaders and for his contributions to the country’s development over the years.

Despite urging Atiku to support Kwankwaso’s candidacy, Olagookun acknowledged Atiku’s importance in Nigeria’s political landscape.