‘Respect The Sanctity Of Hajj’ – NAHCON Warns NLC Against Disrupting Transportation Of Pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has warned the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against disrupting the ongoing transportation of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia due to its industrial strike action.

Naija News learnt that 65,500 Nigerians are expected to perform the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, and the commission has so far transported 38,805 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 92 flights.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Assistant Director of Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Usara, emphasised the need for the NLC to respect the sensitivity of “this divine devotion and not to encroach on its movement.”

The commission urged NLC to apply caution and not to tamper with the Hajj conveyance as a courtesy to the Muslim faith.

The statement read, “Information reaching NAHCON indicates that there are plans by a section of the NLC to disrupt the ongoing Hajj operations.

“This is coming in spite of the initial understanding that Hajj flights would not be affected.

“The commission appreciates concern of the NLC over the welfare of its members, however, NAHCON wants it to respect the sanctity of Hajj as a religious obligation which Muslims do not take lightly.

“Disruptive action against the smoothness of the operation will deprive intending muslims their fundamental right to worship considering the limited time left before closure of Jeddah and Madinah airports for the pilgrimage.”