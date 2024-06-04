Minimum Wage: Tinubu Receives Briefing From FG Delegation

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, received a briefing from a delegation of the federal government regarding the discussions with organized labour on the new minimum wage.

The meeting had in attendance the federal government team on the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage.

Top government officials who were present at the State House for the briefing included Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company limited, Mele Kyari.

The meeting with the President was held an hour before the resumption of negotiations between labour and government shortly after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), announced the suspension of their industrial action to allow for further negotiations with the government.

Naija News recalls the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, on Monday, assured the organized labour that President Tinubu is committed to a new minimum wage offer above N60,000.

At the end of Monday’s meeting held to nip the industrial crisis in the bud, the government and labour resolved that:

1. PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU IS COMMITTED TO MORE THAN ₦60,000 MINIMUM WAGE.

2. NO WORKER WILL BE VICTIMISED AS A RESULT OF THE INDUSTRIAL ACTION.

3. WE HAVE HAD A REALISTIC AND PRODUCTIVE MEETING.

4. TRIPARTITE COMMITTEE TO MEET DAILY FOR ONE WEEK.