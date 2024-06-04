LASU Breaks Silence On Trending Certificate Found At Suya Spot

The management of the Lagos State University has reacted to the trending certificate found at a suya spot in the state.

Naija News reports that the certificate belonging to an engineering graduate of the institution hit the internet last Wednesday after a man requested to connect with the bearer because it was used to sell suya to him.

The certificate belongs to Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun, who graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Chemical and Polymer Engineering from LASU.

However, LASU management disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the certificate has been invalidated because the bearer’s name is incorrectly spelt.

The management confirmed that the viral certificate exists but was invalidated on February 25, 2013, because the graduate’s surname was incorrectly written as ABISOYE instead of ABIOYE.

LASU further stated that the institution had issued a new certificate with the correct surname, which the graduate collected on September 30, 2014.

The university maintained that according to its policy, the invalidated certificate should have been shredded immediately after re-issuance.

However, the certificate ended up in the public space due to an oversight.

The statement read, “The University, having recovered the certificate on November 21, 2018, wishes to make the following clarifications: The certificate in question exists but was invalidated on February 25, 2013, because the graduate’s surname was incorrectly written as ABISOYE instead of ABIOYE.

“The invalidated certificate got into the public space due to improper screening of office waste papers prior to disposal.”