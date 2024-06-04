How FG Got Labour To Suspend Strike – Sources

Fresh details have emerged on how the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) leadership were prevailed upon into abandoning their industrial strike action by the federal government.

The unions and federal government representatives convened a meeting on Monday night to discuss the new minimum wage for workers.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of State for Labour and Employment; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; The National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; President of NLC, Joe Ajaero; and President of TUC, Festus Osifo.

According to sources who were present at the conference, some government representatives pleaded with labor leaders to show patriotism by calling off the strike in order to save the country from humiliation and disgrace.

The labor leaders were specifically informed, according to THE WHISTLER, that the strike should be called off since those traveling to Saudi Arabia for the hajj would be stuck because all airport services would be suspended indefinitely.

The source said, “Labour union representatives were begged to suspend the strike for a week window for the federal government to propose a substantial minimum wage, this was due to the hajj pilgrims still travelling to Saudi Arabia.

“The government said, the indefinite strike that grounded the airports, would affect the flights of Nigerians on hajj and those going on the journey scheduled for June 10 will lose their money if the strike continues.”

Another source stated that if the country’s airports are closed as a result of the industrial action, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will forfeit three points if their 2026 World Cup qualification match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa is not played.

The Super Eagles match against South Africa is expected to be played on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“The government officials also told us that we should suspend the strike because the South Africa football team Bafana Bafana is expected to come into Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this week and the strike will prevent them. If that happens, our Super Eagles will lose three points, for being responsible for Bafana Bafana’s absence for the match,” the source added.

The nationwide strike was called off on Tuesday by the joint leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Naija News understand that this resolution was reached after the tripartite meeting of the National Minimum Wage Committee, which started at about 5 pm on Monday, concerning a potential increase in the minimum wage.

The meeting, which was held at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, saw the federal government and the labour unions reach some agreements that were documented and signed by all parties.