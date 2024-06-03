South Africa Start Preparing For Nigeria, Zimbabwe 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Bafana Bafana of South Africa have started preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

So far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, South Africa have recorded one win and one defeat in two games. This has left the Bafana Bafana in the second spot in Group C with three points, a point below first-placed Rwanda and a point above third-placed Nigeria.

Based on the pedigree of all the countries in Group C, South Africa and Nigeria are the two countries expected to exit the group. Hence, any game involving the two sides is expected to be keenly contested.

With the understanding of this, Hugo Broos and his boys are preparing seriously for their clash against the Super Eagles at the Godswil Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7.

All the 23 South African players invited for the game are already in camp and have started training earnestly for the game.

They are expected to fly to Lagos this week and then connect to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, where the game is scheduled to take place.

After facing Nigeria, the Bafana Bafana will fly back to South Africa to host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein on June 11.

Meanwhile, Hugo Broos has reshuffled his squad for the qualification games as he has brought in Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Given Msimango to replace injured Grant Kekana.

The coach told reporters that his side aims to record at least four points from the games against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.