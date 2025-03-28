Mutiu Adepoju Refuses To Blame Super Eagles Players For Zimbabwe Draw

Former Real Madrid midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has offered insight into Nigeria’s frustrating 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, emphasizing that the Super Eagles’ struggle was not due to the players’ performance.

During the match held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, Victor Osimhen scored the opening goal for the Super Eagles in the 74th minute. Despite a series of missed opportunities from the Super Eagles in the first half, Osimhen’s strike appeared to put Nigeria on track for victory.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Zimbabwe managed to equalize in stoppage time with a goal from substitute Tawanda Chirewa, leaving the Nigerian side with a disappointing outcome.

The draw has significant implications for Nigeria’s standing in the qualifying group, placing them in fourth position, six points adrift of the top spot, currently held by South Africa.

In an interview with Flashscore, Mutiu Adepoju reflected on the match, stating that the failure to secure a win stemmed from poor game management rather than a lack of effort from the players.

“Before the game against Zimbabwe, I voiced my opinion that Nigeria’s path to World Cup qualification could be challenging. After this result, the situation has become even more precarious,” Adepoju noted.

He continued, “Following our victorious performance in Rwanda, we seemed to be regaining momentum. However, the draw against Zimbabwe has undeniably set us back in our campaign. Had we clinched the win, we would have elevated our points tally to nine; instead, we are left with only five points.

“The players showed promise and didn’t perform poorly overall, but a lack of effective game management in critical moments ultimately cost us vital points.”