Bafana Bafana of South Africa Name 23 Players For Nigeria And Zimbabwe
Bafana Bafana of South Africa have released a 23-man squad for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are expected to fly into Nigeria ahead of their clash with the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7.
Afterwards, they will fly back to South Africa to take on Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, June 11.
Note that the Bafana Bafana are currently occupying the second spot in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with three points, a point above third-placed Nigeria.
This means that coach Hugo Broos and his boys need to win their game against Nigeria and subsequent games in the qualifiers to unseat first-placed Rwanda.
Hence, coach Broos named a strong squad from the 36-man preliminary squad he announced earlier in the month.
The final squad is led by the team’s veteran goalkeeper Rowen Williams, Al Ahly forward Percy Tau and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena. They were part of the stand-out players during the 2023 AFCON in which they finished third.
Below is the full Bafana Bafana of South Africa squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe:
Goalkeepers
Ronwen Williams
Ricardo Goss
Veli Mothwa
Defenders
Sydney Mobbie
Aubrey Modiba
Siyabonga Ngezana
Thapelo Morena
Mothobi Mvala
Grant Keκανα
Nkosinathi Sibisi
Khuliso Mudau
Midfielders
Тевоно Μοκοενα
Sphephelo Sithole
Jayden Adams
Bathusi Aubaas
Forwards
Themba Zwane
iqraam Rayners
Percy Tau
Oswin Appollis
Elias Mokwana
Relebohile Mofokeng
Patrick Maswanganyi
Lyle Foster