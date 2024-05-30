Bafana Bafana of South Africa Name 23 Players For Nigeria And Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana of South Africa have released a 23-man squad for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are expected to fly into Nigeria ahead of their clash with the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7.

Afterwards, they will fly back to South Africa to take on Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, June 11.

Note that the Bafana Bafana are currently occupying the second spot in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with three points, a point above third-placed Nigeria.

This means that coach Hugo Broos and his boys need to win their game against Nigeria and subsequent games in the qualifiers to unseat first-placed Rwanda.

Hence, coach Broos named a strong squad from the 36-man preliminary squad he announced earlier in the month.

The final squad is led by the team’s veteran goalkeeper Rowen Williams, Al Ahly forward Percy Tau and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena. They were part of the stand-out players during the 2023 AFCON in which they finished third.

Below is the full Bafana Bafana of South Africa squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe:

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams

Ricardo Goss

Veli Mothwa

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie

Aubrey Modiba

Siyabonga Ngezana

Thapelo Morena

Mothobi Mvala

Grant Keκανα

Nkosinathi Sibisi

Khuliso Mudau

Midfielders

Тевоно Μοκοενα

Sphephelo Sithole

Jayden Adams

Bathusi Aubaas

Forwards

Themba Zwane

iqraam Rayners

Percy Tau

Oswin Appollis

Elias Mokwana

Relebohile Mofokeng

Patrick Maswanganyi

Lyle Foster