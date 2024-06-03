Leave Rivers Politics Alone, Fubara Is Not A Dummy – ZLP Chair Advises Wike

The National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party, Dan Nwanyanwu has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to end his rivalry with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He urged Wike to concentrate on his ministerial duties in the FCT, Naija News reports.

Nwanyanwu warned the former governor that Fubara was not a “dummy”, and asked him to wash his hands off Rivers politics.

Speaking to The PUNCH, he praised Wike for his marvellous work in the FCT, but insisted that his obsession and battle for the control of Rivers was appalling.

Nwanyanwu expressed concerns over the lingering face-off between the politicians, which he said was giving the people of Rivers sleepless nights.

He raised concerns over Fubara’s cancellation of the 10,000 jobs approved by Wike, which he said would be felt by those sacked, especially during this period.

According to him, “You cannot be in power for eight years and want to continue to be governor. He appointed all the commissioners, chief of staff, chief security officer and all the local government chairmen. Why? Did you put a dummy there as governor? Would you have accepted that if you were the one who became governor?

“We were told in the scripture to do unto others as you want them to do unto you. This is my advice. Concentrate on the FCT where you are working well.

“I think Wike has done well in Abuja. If there is an additional position for national infrastructure development, they should add it to Wike’s portfolio in the FCT. I am talking about all those bad roads in the country.”