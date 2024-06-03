‘Don’t Piss Me Off’ – Drama As Nosa Rex, Adanma Luke, Ruby Ojiakor Lock Horns Over Junior Pope’s Death

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, and movie producer, Adanma Luke, have slammed their colleague, Ruby Ojiakor, over accusations of using the death of their late colleague, Junior Pope, for social media content.

Naija News reports that this comes a few hours after Nosa shared a video of himself at a movie set, insisting he would not dive inside the river as requested by the director.

Reacting, Ruby took to her Instagram page to call out Nosa, claiming the latter was using Junior Pope’s death as Instagram content.

She also claimed that Adanma was speculating how the late actor begged her for a movie role rather than grieving him.

In response, Nosa Rex, in a post via his Instagram page, clarified that he was only passing a message with his refusal to dive into the river and demanded a change of the entire script.

He wrote, “Dear Ruby. Normally I don’t owe any explanation for the video. But I will let u know so that people will read. That video was a real situation on set. I refused to enter the water and they had to change the entire script. I was trying to pass a message and

“I am sure some people saw the message. But he is you love JP too much, u decided to call me out. Madam respect yourself, try not to piss me off. I won’t warn you again. For the people wey really know me, I be content myself, I no dey chase am.”

Also reacting, Adanma described Ruby as the actual content creator, especially as she is always seen with a camera at every public outing after the demise of Junior Pope.

She wrote, “The one that carries camera everywhere she goes. The real content creator. Only God sees our heart but for now, I won’t push further because you no reach. I have had worse things from better people.”