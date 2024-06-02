Power Minister’s Office, Army Barracks, Ministries, Other Govt Offices That May Be Disconnected For Owing Electricity Bills (Full List)

A host of government offices, buildings, and institutions risk being thrown into darkness if they fail to settle their electricity bills before the deadline issued by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

According to the AEDC, the affected buildings are owing huge electricity debts which have accumulated over time.

Naija News understands the Power House building, located in the Maitama District of Abuja, which houses the office of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is part of the building listed in a notice of disconnection issued by the AEDC.

More than 20 other government institutions risk disconnection, according to the ultimatum issued by the distribution company in a statement addressed to its customers on Friday, 31st May.

The acting Managing Director of AEDC, Victor Ojelabi, in a statement, said the deadline for all outstanding payments is Monday, June 3, 2024.

Below is the full list of customers owing AEDC as released by the Disco:

1. Nigeria Army

2. Nigeria Airforce

3. Defence Headquarters (HQ)

4. Federal Capital Development Authority

5. Kogi state government

6. Niger state government

7. Nigeria Police Force HQ

8. Nigerian Army Barracks

9. Federal Ministry of Industry

12. Power House

13. Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) House 1

14. Head of Service

15. Ministry of Education

16. Ministry of Women Affairs

17. Ministry of Industry

18. Ministry of Trade

19. Ministry of Interior

20. Ministry of Water Resources

21. National Stadium

22. Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall

23. Ministry of Finance

26. National Planning Commission (budget)

27. Ministry of Works

28. Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja.