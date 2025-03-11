20 Communities In Abuja Go Dark Over Technical Fault

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said the current power outages experienced in over 20 areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were caused by a technical fault in the feeder that supplies electricity to the affected places.

Naija News reports that AEDC, in a statement on Monday, listed the areas to include: Jabi, Kado, Life Camp, Idu, Karmo, Citec Mbora, Airport Road, Nile University, Karimajiji, Kuchingoro communities, Lugbe FHA1, NIA Senior and Junior.

Others are Baba Gida Market, Mr Biggs, Tipper Garage, Okada Bridge and Peace Village, Lugbe FHA2, AMAC Market, New Site Leg, CBN Estate, Sharon leg, IR Estate, NNPC T.Pumpy, Rebando Football Arena and Surrounding areas.

While noting the inconvenience the outage would cause its customers, the company promised to expedite action in its repair operations.

The statement read in part: “Dear valued customers in Lugbe Shoprite, NJI, NARSDA, NABDA, Airport, Riverpark Estate, War College, Dunamis, NIGCOMSAT, Nigeria-Korea Model School and surrounding areas.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage is due to a technical fault on the feeder serving these areas.

“Our dedicated technical team is working tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better.”