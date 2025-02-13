AEDC Reveals When Abuja, Others Will Begin To Enjoy Full Electricity Power Supply

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced that electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and surrounding franchise areas can expect to experience full power supply within the next 11 days.

The company indicated that the ongoing restoration work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on the underground transmission line, which was damaged by vandals near Millennium Park in Abuja, is scheduled for completion by February 23.

In a power supply update shared on its official X account on Wednesday, the firm conveyed this information, stressing the assurance received from the transmission company and requesting patience from the affected residents.

The public notice reads: “Dear valued customers. We regret the continued power supply disruption affecting Wuye, Utako, Jabi, Mabushi, Katampe Districts, Life Camp, Wuse Zones 1-7, Wuse 2, Maitama, parts of the Central Business District and surrounding areas.

“This is due to the vandalisation of the 132kV Katampe – Central Area underground transmission cable.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria has assured us that restoration efforts are actively ongoing, with its engineers working day and night to replace and reconnect the damaged cable.

“TCN has committed to complete the work and restore normal power supply to Central Area Transmission Substation (AT5) on February 23, 2025.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause you and sincerely appreciate your patience.

“While repair work continues, load management will be implemented to optimise available supply. We remain in close collaboration with TCN to ensure a swift resolution and the full restoration of power to the affected areas.”

Naija News understands that in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a total of 188 franchised locations operating under the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) experienced significant power outages and blackouts over a two-month period due to various technical issues affecting their feeders.

These disruptions, which occurred between January 1 and February 11, 2025, had a considerable impact on the power supply to numerous neighbourhoods and businesses.

This information was revealed through 26 public notices shared on the official X account of AEDC, aimed at keeping customers informed about the outages and disruptions, as reported by our correspondent on Wednesday.

The company indicated that these power interruptions were linked to technical faults on the feeders serving the affected areas, despite generating revenue of ₦229.39 billion for electricity consumption in the first 11 months of 2024.

This revenue figure does not account for additional disruptions caused by maintenance activities at stations owned by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers.

A detailed account shows that the first power outage of the year was announced on January 4, 2025, impacting customers at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and surrounding areas.

The following day, January 5, residents in Agwan Koro, Madalla, Police Estate, Efab Estate Dakwa, FHA Zuba, Dakwa, Anagada Tungamaje, Jiwa, and nearby locations faced outages due to a technical fault on the relevant feeder.

On January 6, customers in Garki Areas 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, as well as parts of Durumi Area 1, Diplomatic Drive, National Hospital, The Dome, and various embassies, experienced extended power outages due to similar technical issues.

Additionally, on January 18, residents and businesses in Bolingo Hotel, Cool FM, Kubwa, FCDA, Kubwa Extension III Army Scheme, Kubwa village, Papal Ground, parts of Karasana, Berger camp, Gado Nasko Road, and surrounding areas also suffered from power outages.

On January 30, 2025, the power supply was disrupted in Banex Plaza and surrounding areas.

The latest incident occurred on February 11, 2025, affecting consumers living at Army Barracks, Water Works, Masuga Kontagora and surrounding areas.

The AEDC further noted, “Our dedicated technical team is working tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appeal for your patience.”