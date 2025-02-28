Electricity Blackout Hits Abuja, Aso Villa Affected (Full List Of Affected Area)

Residents of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, are experiencing a widespread electricity blackout, following faults in some electricity feeders, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced.

Naija News gathered that the seat of power, Aso Villa, is also plunged into darkness due to a fault at the R4 Injection Sub Station by Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive. Several other districts in the city have also been affected.

In a series of updates via its official 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) handle, the AEDC appealed for patience, assuring customers that its engineers are “working tirelessly to restore electricity to the affected areas as soon as possible.”

In the announcement, it identified areas like “CKC Gwagwalada, Kuje Road, Almat Farms, Kiran Farm, Efugo, Kwali Road, L5 Injection Substation, Chukuku Environs, Premium Farm, El-rufai Estate, Daghiri, Kuje Extension, John Calvin Estate, Kings Court, Karmo District, Idu Industrial, Urban shelter Katampe.”

Others include “Living Faith Church Katampe, Jahi village, Katampe extension, Jahi by Gilmore, Gishiri, Mabushi, Kadokuchi, Navy Estate, Anan House, Jahi Village, NAF Conference, Lake View Phase 1&2, Custom Quarter, Chida Hotel, Dakibiu, Brains and Hammer City Estate, Today Estate, Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, American Embassy Estate, part of Gwarinpa, Zone C War College, Lateef Jakande, Zone E, Zone D, Bestway Hotel, Eterna filling station.

“Similarly, Dantata, R3 Injection Sub Station, R4 Injection Sub Station by Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, Lugbe FHA 1, Part of FHA 2, Tudunwada, Master’s Lounge, Total Filling Station, Salem Academy, Environmental, Back of Premier Academy, Old Metro Bakery, Video Club, Pack Well, Unity Hospital, Sector F and surrounding areas R5 Injection Sub Station, Naff Valley Estate Injection Sub Station and surrounding areas.”