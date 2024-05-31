You Have 72 Hours To Settle Your Bills – Abuja Electricity Sends Message To Debtors

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has announced that customers with outstanding bills will have their electricity supply disconnected if they fail to settle their debt within 72 hours.

Naija News reports that the acting Managing Director of AEDC, Victor Ojelabi, in a statement issued on Friday, said the deadline for all outstanding payments is Monday, June 3, 2024.

Ojelabi noted that timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to payment deadlines, saying, “Customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours will face disconnection of their electricity supply.”

AEDC reiterated the company’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable service but warned that this requires prompt payment of electricity bills.

Customers with outstanding bills are urged to settle their accounts immediately to avoid service disruption.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has granted a $500 million loan to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government of Nigeria for the purpose of supporting electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

As the Bureau of Public Enterprises stated in a recent statement in Abuja, this loan aims to address the financial challenges faced by the distribution segment, which is regarded as the most problematic sector within the industry.

The concessional financing provided by the $500 million DISREP loan offers more favourable terms compared to commercial bank loans, as stated.

DisCos are expected to utilize the funds for critical distribution infrastructure investment, reducing ATC&C losses, improving power supply reliability, achieving financial sustainability in the power sector, and enhancing transparency and accountability. The BPE has made significant progress in preparing the DISREP Programme, it added.

