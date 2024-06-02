Nobody Believed I Would Last One Year In Office – Fubara

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has said that he never believed that he would stay in office for up to a year.

Fubara stated this at a Church Thanksgiving service on Sunday to conclude the activities to mark his first anniversary as governor.

The governor disclosed that certain plans were orchestrated to frustrate his administration up to the moment the first anniversary was being planned.

He promised not to betray the trust the people have bestowed on him, assuring them that the governance of the state under his watch will get better by the year.

He said, “Some two months ago, nobody would have believed that we will be seated here to say, ‘God, thank You that we are able to navigate this troubled water to this point’.”

“You won’t understand. I can tell you in good authority that even before we started this programme, there was every plan to frustrate us. But to the glory of God, we are all gathered here to say, ‘God, thank You, that You have carried us and led us to this point’.

“Now, if we have God by our side, do we have any problem? I want to thank everyone of you that are here to support us.

“What the devil thought it was evil, God turned it to blessing and good.

“I will not give this day to anybody, I will not talk about anybody, I will only say, ‘God Almighty thank You’.”