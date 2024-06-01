UCL Finals: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Confirmed Lineups, Team News, Injury Updates

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, which began nearly a year ago with its first qualifying matches, reaches its climax today, Saturday, with the final featuring Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London.

With 14 European titles, Dominant Real Madrid is vying for their sixth in 11 years, a feat unmatched by any other club.

Dortmund, whose only Champions League win was in 1997, are making their first final appearance since 2013, when they were bested by Bayern Munich at Wembley.

Thibaut Courtois is starting in goal for Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgian shot-stopper, Courtois, recovering from a serious knee injury with just four appearances this season, will aim to replicate his 2022 final performance as Real Madrid chases their 15th European title at Wembley.

Regular stand-in Andriy Lunin, who had been suffering from the flu all week, missed Real’s flight to London on Thursday but joined the squad later and was named a substitute despite performing well in Courtois’ absence.

Ancelotti said on Friday: “Lunin has had the flu. He’s going to travel. He is going to be on the bench of course and yes Thibaut Courtois is going to be in goal tomorrow.”

With David Alaba still out from a December injury, Nacho Fernandez, the club captain, will join Antonio Rudiger in central defense. Eder Militao, who has been sidelined most of the season, is considered not fully prepared.

Eduardo Camavinga is preferred over Luka Modric in the midfield lineup, appearing with Fede Valverde and the retiring Toni Kroos.

Jude Bellingham will be behind Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in the attacking lineup.

Dortmund’s primary worry revolves around Sebastien Haller’s potential inclusion in the squad, given his ankle troubles, while Julien Duranville and Ramy Bensebaini remain unavailable.

Marco Reus will likely find himself on the bench in his farewell match for Borussia, with Edin Terzic choosing to maintain the lineup that defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

Julian Brandt and Jadon Sancho secured their positions in the attack, while Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen were viable options for the left flank.

With loan signings Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and Sancho from Manchester United, there’s hope for a significant impact, especially with Niclas Fullkrug leading the attack.

Projected lineups:

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1, right to left): Kobel (GK) — Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen — Can, Sabitzer — Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi — Fullkrug.

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2, right to left): Courtois (GK) — Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy — Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos — Bellingham — Rodrygo, Vini Jr.