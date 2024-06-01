Police Arrest 13-Year-Old Boy Over Alleged Rape

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 13-year-old over alleged rape.

Naija News understands that the teenager was among the suspects recently paraded at the command’s headquarters in Gombe.

The boy, whose name was not made public as of reporting time, allegedly raped another minor, an eight-year-old girl in the Akko local government area.

Additionally, two other individuals, an 18-year-old named Usman Husseini and a 45-year-old named Mohammed Yaya, were also paraded for allegedly defiling their victims on separate occasions.

Advertisement

During a press briefing earlier at the command’s headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Buhari Abdullahi, provided details of the incidents.

He noted that the 13-year-old suspect took the victim to a secluded area where the assault occurred.

Abdullahi mentioned that a formal complaint was lodged at Akko Division on 24th May 2024, stating that on 22nd May 2024, the suspect assaulted the eight-year-old girl.

Advertisement

Furthermore, on 26th May 2024, another complaint was received from Musa Saleh of Hammadu-kafi quarters Gombe, alleging that Husseini had inappropriately touched his 4-year-old daughter near their residence.

Upon receiving the complaint, the authorities swiftly dispatched detectives from Pantami Division to the scene.

The suspect in question was promptly apprehended, and both the suspect and the victim were taken to a Specialist for medical examination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ASP Abdullahi noted that the case is currently being investigated. Once the investigations are concluded, the suspect will be charged in court.

According to the state police spokesman, Yaya from Tumu Akko Local Government Area of Gombe is alleged to have committed the heinous act of defiling a 10-year-old girl.

He said the suspect simultaneously enticed the girl with sums of N100 and N50.

On the 27th of May, 2024, the suspect lured the young girl into his house and engaged in inappropriate activities with her. During the preliminary investigation, the suspect admitted to committing this act twice.

The spokesman further revealed that the suspect gave the victim 100 and 50 naira, respectively. Rest assured, this case is currently under investigation and will soon be presented in court for prosecution.

Abdullahi emphasized that the government is deeply concerned about the issue of rape and has entrusted the Department of Public Prosecutions with the responsibility of addressing rape and other forms of abuse.

He also commented on the implementation of the Child Protection policy in the state, highlighting the government’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of children.