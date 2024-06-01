Ogun To Join Oil Producing States As Gov Abiodun Hosts FG Delegation

Ogun State in the South-West part of Nigeria is on the verge of becoming one of the oil-producing states in the country as it welcomed a delegation from the Federal Government to Abeokuta, the state capital.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) is also gearing up to commence oil and gas exploration in the Gateway State.

Yesterday, Governor Dapo Abiodun hosted the Federal Government delegation, which included the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company Ltd, Osagie Okubor; the Chief Executive of Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, and NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

During the meeting at the governor’s office in Abeokuta, Lokpobiri highlighted that Ogun State has historically been part of the Dahomey Basin and holds significant potential for hydrocarbon resources.

Advertisement

“We decided that we are going to resume exploration in the different Basins; we decided to come to Ogun State to reassure the people that we have very high potential of discoveries here. Ogun has always been part of the Dahomey Basin and our presence underscores the seriousness the federal government attaches to the exploration activities that we want to carry out in Ogun State,” the minister said.

Lokpobiri said oil and gas remain the quickest way to Nigeria’s economic prosperity, stressing that his team is in the state in continuation of the campaign for exploration activities.

According to the minister, the visit was also intended to demonstrate the federal government’s seriousness and commitment to shore up its revenue through the oil and gas sector.

Advertisement

“Today we are here to tell the people of the federal government’s commitment to ensuring that we continue our campaign and exploration activities across the country. We are doing this exploration activities in several places across Nigeria and today we are in Ogun, after which we will proceed to Sokoto State,” he added.

In his address, Governor Abiodun emphasized that Ogun State is included in the OPLs 302,303 306, 307, which offer exceptional prospects for qualifying as a Frontier Exploration State according to the PIA section 9.

He noted that extensive historical research and studies have paved the way for investments in the frontier exploration basin, enabling the realization of the oil and gas potentials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abiodun further stressed that these investments would facilitate valuable data acquisition to support Bitumen exploration and exploitation in Nigeria.

He said: “It is noteworthy that this is a region of the country that provides ease of access, low entry and operating costs, a safe and welcoming community and a very active state government support and participation.

“Ogun State therefore presents some unique opportunities towards the realization of the full intentions of the PIA section 9 on frontier exploration as it will contribute to guarantee additional petroleum production of additional petroleum products for the country and afford more supply to potential refineries in the area.

“As a low-hanging result, this area also presents the opportunity for Bitumen extraction, thereby reducing import dependency and bringing with it savings in foreign exchange expenditure on this single line item.”