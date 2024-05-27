Tinubu Govt Postpones Inauguration Of Varsities’ Governing Councils, Others

The inauguration and retreat for Pro-chancellors, Chairmen and members of Governing Councils of federal tertiary institutions have been postponed by the Bola Tinubu government.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education had earlier scheduled the inauguration for Thursday, May 30 and the retreat for Friday, May 31, 2024.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, signed by its Director of Press, Folasade Boriowo, the ministry said the two events have been postponed immediately.

Boriowo said the postponement was to ensure a comprehensive review of the list as directed by the Presidency.

Advertisement

She added that further updates will be communicated to all stakeholders in due course.

The statement reads: “This is as a result of the presidential directive, as conveyed by the State House press release dated May 23, 2024, for a comprehensive review of the membership of the governing councils of federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause.

Advertisement

“Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, last week, directed a comprehensive review of the recently announced governing boards for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

He said the nominations failed to reflect the federal character of the country, with discrepancies such as some states receiving only one nomination while others had multiple appointees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The directive for a review followed significant public backlash, including protests from the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.