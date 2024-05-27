‘Oritsefemi Lied’ – Ex-manager Counters Claims About Burna Boy, D’banj

Ijoba Danku, the former manager of controversial singer, Oritsefemi, has debunked his claims about accommodating Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy, during his fight with his mum and selling a used vehicle to his colleague, D’banj.

Naija News recalls that Oritsefemi, in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, claimed he accommodated Burna Boy during a fallout with his mum and sold his Prado to D’banj.

He also accused his ex-manager, Danku, of defrauding him and betraying his trust.

However, in the latest episode of the Doyin’s Corner podcast, Danku debunked Oritsefemi’s claims, labelling them as ‘lies.’

According to him, Burna Boy never slept in Oritsefemi’s house and he did not sell any Prado to D’banj.

He said, “Oritsefemi did not sell any Prado to D’banj. I don’t support lies. Burna Boy never slept in Oritsefemi’s house for once. How would he claim he helped Burna Boy during his fallout with his mum, did he do family meeting with them? [Laughs].”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, also known as Carolyna Hutchings, has threatened to take legal action against Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, over claims that she was legally married to Davido’s late friend and associate, Tagbo Umeike.

Naija News reports that Oritsefemi, in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said he never wanted to marry his estranged wife, Nabila Fash, but was pressured into marrying her after Caroline told her to do so following her marriage to Tagbo.

He said, “I told my ex-wife that I only need a baby boy. That was our agreement. I never intended to marry her. It was Caroline Danjuma. Caroline went and did a court wedding with the late Tagbo. After the wedding, she told Nabila that she had married Tagbo and urged her to make sure I marry her.”

However, Caroline, in a statement through her publicist, Bodex Hungbo, dismissed Oritsefemi’s claims, stating that she had never been married to any man except her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.

She further urged Oritsefemi to provide all evidence, including pictures of the purported marriage to Tagbo.