‘You Put Me Through Mental Abuse’ – HarrySong’s Estranged Wife, Alexer Speaks On Alleged Infidelity

Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Harrysong, has responded to the allegation of infidelity during their marriage.

Naija News reported that Harrysong, in an Instagram live session on Saturday, claimed that Alexer was pregnant for another man while they were still together.

The singer claimed that he married into a promiscuous family.

Responding via her Instagram story, Alexer said she is open to peaceful co-parenting instead of making an issue with Harrysong to soar their relationship.

According to her, the singer put her through emotional and mental abuse, but she will not be addressing it because of her love for her children.

She wrote: “I love my kids so much and I wouldn’t want the issue I have with their father to cause a bridge in their relationship with him. Reasons why I said to my self that I just want to co-parent in peace despite the emotional and mental abuse this man put me through but I am addressing this issue because it is a crucial one, involving my mum, myself, my kids, destiny etiko and most especially “infidelity” accusations.”