“We Have Done Nothing Wrong” – Bichi Emirate Stakeholders Send Message To Kano Government

Stakeholders in the Bichi Emirate of Kano State have decried the dissolution of the Emirate by the Kano State government.

The stakeholders, in a statement released on Sunday regarding the ongoing saga about the dissolved Emirates in Kano State, described the action of the state governor, Abba Yusuf and the State House of Assembly as an “unpopular decision.”

The statement, signed by 39 stakeholders in the Emirate, added that they have done nothing wrong to warrant the dissolution and the sack of their Emir.

The stakeholders however praised the judiciary and the security agencies for being impartial in carrying out their duties since the saga began on Thursday.

They also thanked President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating justice and fairness in the events that have unfolded in Kano State regarding the dissolved Emirates.

“The First Class Emirate, of Bichi, wish to express our deepest appreciation to the judiciary and security agencies for their steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law.

“We commend the judiciary for their courageous interpretation of the constitution, which has ensured that the principles of democracy and separation of powers are respected in Kano State. You have indeed demonstrated a strong commitment to justice and the protection of the rights of all citizens, and we are grateful for your service.

“We also appreciate the security agencies for their professionalism and dedication to maintaining peace and order in the state, despite the challenges posed by the recent political developments. Your tireless efforts have ensured that our people can live in peace and security, and we are deeply grateful for your sacrifices.

“We are grateful for the independence and impartiality displayed by the judiciary and security agencies, which has helped to strengthen our democracy and ensure that the rights and dignity of all citizens are protected.

“The people and indeed leaders of the Bichi Emirates have endured the onslaught on their rights to this Emirate, and the actions of the judiciary and security agencies have averted the breakdown of law and order in Bichi Emirates in particular and by extension the other four Emirates.

“There is no gainsaying that all the Emirates have witnessed tremendous progress in infrastructural and socioeconomic development in the last eight years and upon no fault of any of the emirs these unpopular decisions were taken by the State Assembly and the executive arms of the Government of Kano State.” the statement reads.

Naija News recalls Governor Yusuf on Thursday, signed the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 after the state assembly passed it.

The law repealed the 2019 version, which balkanised the single Kano emirate into five jurisdictions — Gaya, Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Kano.

The Governor also officially reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.